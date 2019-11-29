Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharron Lea CHITTICK

Sharron Lea CHITTICK Notice
CHITTICK Sharron Lea Of Avondale



Passed away after a courageous battle on Wednesday, 27 November 2019. Beloved wife of Rob. Dearly loved mother of Sarah, Kate, and Heath. Loving daughter of Gwenda and the late Bob. Loved sister of Craig.



Aged 54 Years

Forever in our Hearts

'Gone Home'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sharron's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Marshall Mount Cemetery, Calderwood Road, Marshall Mount.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Illawarra Cancer Carers

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -