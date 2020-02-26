Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Sharon Rose HAJNER

Sharon Rose HAJNER Notice
HAJNER (nee Blakeley) Sharon Rose of East Corrimal



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle surrounded by her loving family on Saturday February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert. Adored mother of Matthew and Jarrad. Much loved daughter of Vivienne and Sidney, and Ronald. Loved sister of Lance (dec), Gregory, Leanne, Linda, Rhonda, Carl and daughter in law of Judith. Sharon will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 53 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sharon's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday February 28, 2020 at 2pm



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
