Sharn MCNEILL

Sharn MCNEILL Notice
MCNEILL Sharn

Peacefully passed at home July 21, 2019 after a courageous 6 year battle with MND.



Adored soul mate and wife of Russell. Much loved and treasured by her father Michael and step-mum Krystyna, and by her mother Kim. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Matthew, Lindsay & Ro, Jarrad & Melodie, Belinda & Travis, Nicola & Adam. Will be greatly missed by her extended family and many friends.



Aged 36 years



Mass of Christian Burial for Sharn will be offered in its entirety at St John Bosco Catholic Church, 50 Waratah Rd Engadine on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at 11am.

Please wear a touch of pink, blue or yellow.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019
