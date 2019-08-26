|
|
HANLEY Shane of Penrose
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 11, 2019. Devoted father of Tallus, Layla and Macey. Much loved son of Lyn. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of William, Debbie & Jimmy. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Loved grandson. Beloved nephew to his aunties and uncles. A brilliant mate to his cousins. Shane will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 40 Years
Fly High
Relatives and friends of Shane are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 29 August, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. At the conclusion of the Service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hanley Family would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 26, 2019