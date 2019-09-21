|
|
MARSHALL Selwyn Passed away peacefully on September 15th 2019, formerly of Figtree. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Loving partner of Rosa (dec). Much loved dad and father-in-law of Ian, Keith (dec), Gary & Debbie and long time family friend Sigrid. An adored grandfather and great grandfather to many. He will be dearly missed by Marjorie, all his family and friends both here and in the U.K.
Aged 88 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Selwyn are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday September 24th, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to Dementia Research, a box will be located
at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019