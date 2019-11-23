|
Meneguzzo Secondo (Peter) Passed away peacefully November 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Daniela and Garry, Enrico and Sergio. Cherished Nonno to Mathew and Amanda, Neal and Sharyn, Russell, Kylie and Shannon, and loved bisnonno to his great-grandchildren. Rest in Peace A Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated for Peter at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Hill Street, Bundanoon on Thursday November 28, 2019 to commence at 1pm. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Bundanoon Cemetery for interment. Southern Highlands Funerals 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone: 02 4869 2888
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019