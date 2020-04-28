|
McKEOGH Sean Passed away peacefully at Hervey Bay on 25th April 2020. Aged 81 years. Loving husband of Betty. Dearly loved father of Michael, John & Kathleen. Dearly loved father-in-law of Neryl & Warren. Loving grandfather of Briana, Connor, Abby, Darcy & Bailey. Celebrating the extraordinary life of Sean McKeogh, a proud Irishman. A family service will be streamed by Ross Funerals https://www.rossfunerals.com.au/tribute-centre/ at 2:00 pm on 1st May 2020. 4124 7511
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 28, 2020