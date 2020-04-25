Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Sean KEARNS

Sean KEARNS Notice
KEARNS Sean of Kiama

formerly of West Wyalong



Passed away peacefully after a long battle on Thursday, 16 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Much loved father of Belinda, Tania, Derwin, Jason, Travis and Corey. Dear Grandfather and great grandfather of their children. Loved brother Diane and Yvonne. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 79 Years

We will miss your smiling face

Reunited with Mum

Now resting peacefully in God's care



A private service has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
