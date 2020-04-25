|
KEARNS Sean of Kiama
formerly of West Wyalong
Passed away peacefully after a long battle on Thursday, 16 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Much loved father of Belinda, Tania, Derwin, Jason, Travis and Corey. Dear Grandfather and great grandfather of their children. Loved brother Diane and Yvonne. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
We will miss your smiling face
Reunited with Mum
Now resting peacefully in God's care
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020