|
|
PERKISS Scott Russell 'Scotty' of Woonona
Passed away on 7 July 2019. Dearly loved son of Russell and Lil. Much loved brother and brother in law to Matt and Jo. Adored Uncle to Noah and Zara. Loving Nephew to his Uncles and Aunties. Scott will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 35 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Scott's funeral service to be in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home,278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
'Make a Wish Foundation'
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 12, 2019