Caring Funerals
160 Great North Road
Five Dock, New South Wales 2046
02 9713 1555
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park
12 Military Road
Matraville
Dr. Satish Chandra LOOMBA

Dr. Satish Chandra LOOMBA Notice
LOOMBA Dr Satish Chandra Beloved husband of the late Dr Saroj Lakshmi Loomba. Cherished father of Sharad and Priya Loomba and loving father-in-law to Shalini Loomba and Vineet Patel. Doting 'Dada' of Aishwarya, Saniya, Rahul Loomba and 'Nanu' of Arya Patel. Long standing community member and General Practitioner of Wollongong. Departed us peacefully on Sunday 1st December 2019 at age 78. With God's grace he will be joining his devoted wife, siblings passed and his parents. We admire his dedication, hard work, wisdom and love for his family and his profession. He lives on within us and our memories. We welcome all to pay their respects at the funeral service to be held at 10am on Saturday, 7th December 2019 at Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matraville NSW 2036.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
