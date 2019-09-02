Home
SARAH CATHERINE "PEGGY" (QUINN) MILLER

SARAH CATHERINE "PEGGY" (QUINN) MILLER Notice
MILLER NEE QUINN SARAH CATHERINE 'PEGGY' of Werri Beach



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 29 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Doie. Dearly loved and devoted mother and mother in law of Robert and Maureen, Paul (dec) and Julie, and Susan. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren Deb, and Nathan. Loved sister and sister in law of Tom (dec) and Barbara Quinn, Jack and Pat Quinn (both dec), Peter and Kate Quinn, Paul and Rona Quinn (both dec), Bub and Russell Ford, Una Miller (dec), Noel Miller (dec), Ken and Dawn Miller. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person,

no one can replace

Reunited with Doie and Paul



Requiem Mass for the repose of Peggy's soul will be celebrated at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street, Gerringong on Thursday 5 September, 2019 at 10.30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery , Belinda Street Gerringong. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 2, 2019
