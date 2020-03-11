|
TRAVERS Sarah Cairns "Sally" Passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020. Dearly beloved Wife of the late John. Loving Mum of Tom & Debbie, Jacquie, John, Sarah, and Steven (dec). Cherished Grandma to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Aged 86 Years
Always Remembered
Reunited with John
Relatives and friends of Sally are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday March 14th, 2020 commencing at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020