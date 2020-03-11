Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Dr
Kembla Grange
Sarah Cairns "Sally" TRAVERS


1933 - 2020
Sarah Cairns "Sally" TRAVERS Notice
TRAVERS Sarah Cairns "Sally" Passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020. Dearly beloved Wife of the late John. Loving Mum of Tom & Debbie, Jacquie, John, Sarah, and Steven (dec). Cherished Grandma to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



Aged 86 Years

Always Remembered

Reunited with John



Relatives and friends of Sally are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday March 14th, 2020 commencing at 1pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
