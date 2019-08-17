|
|
MCLACHLAN Sandy of Shellharbour Village
Passed away on 14 August 2019. Beloved husband of Reta. Adored father of Leon, Jeff, Deanne and partners. Loved brother of Jock, Jean (dec.) and families. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchild
Aged 83 Years
Forever Loved
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sandy's funeral service to be held in the chapel,Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019