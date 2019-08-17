Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Sandy MCLACHLAN

Sandy MCLACHLAN Notice
MCLACHLAN Sandy of Shellharbour Village



Passed away on 14 August 2019. Beloved husband of Reta. Adored father of Leon, Jeff, Deanne and partners. Loved brother of Jock, Jean (dec.) and families. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchild



Aged 83 Years

Forever Loved



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sandy's funeral service to be held in the chapel,Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
