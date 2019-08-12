|
|
WELLENBERGER (nee Caitens) Sandra of Warilla
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2019. Loved wife of Stefan. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Greg, Paul (dec), Terry & Nicci. Adored Oma of Jesse, Kyle and Erynn. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Eric & Phyllis (both deceased), Jim & Elaine. Sandra will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 77 Years
In God's Hand
Relatives and friends of Sandra are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday August 14, 2019 commencing at 11:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019