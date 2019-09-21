Home
Sandra "Nonna La Romana" RAZZINO


1932 - 2019
RAZZINO Sandra "Nonna La Romana" of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 15, 2019. Wife of Nando. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Dennis & Gail, Robert & Graham, Patricia & Tracy. Adored Nonna of Daniel, Andrew, Anthony and Bella. Sister-in-law of Mauro. Sandra will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.



Aged 87 Years

You Will Be Missed



Relatives and friends of Sandra are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday September 23, 2019 commencing at 10am. The family would like in Sandra's memory, that those in attendance wear bright colours.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Beyond Blue and the Cancer Council would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



A viewing will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Sunday September 22, 2019, commencing at 3pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
