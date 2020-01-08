Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home Warilla
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Sandra "Sandy" MORATTO

Sandra "Sandy" MORATTO Notice
MORATTO Sandra 'Sandy' of Warilla

formerly of Berkeley



Passed away after a long illness on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Frank and Beverley. Loved sister and sister in law of Ken and Tania. Loving Aunt to Sophie and Logan, Aimee.



Aged 55 years

May your heart and soul

find peace and comfort



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sandra's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 13 January 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020
