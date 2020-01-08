|
|
MORATTO Sandra 'Sandy' of Warilla
formerly of Berkeley
Passed away after a long illness on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Frank and Beverley. Loved sister and sister in law of Ken and Tania. Loving Aunt to Sophie and Logan, Aimee.
Aged 55 years
May your heart and soul
find peace and comfort
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sandra's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 13 January 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020