LAYCOCK (MacPherson) Sandra Jean (Sandy) 16.06.1949 - 04.09.2019
Beloved Wife of John. Loving Mum and Mother-In-Law of Joanne & Chris, Vicky and Craig. Adored Ninny of Lindsay, Bridie and Aiden.
Passed Peacefully, But Suddenly Surrounded By Loved Ones. Forever Cherished.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service of SANDY to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday 11th September 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 9, 2019