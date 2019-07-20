Home
Sandor CSOK


1930 - 2019
Sandor CSOK Notice
CSOK Sandor Passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Ilona. Loving father and father-in-law of Alex & Jutta, Helen & John. Cherished grandfather of Christopher (dec), Lisa, Julia & Adrian, Nicholas & Jessica. Adoring great grandfather of Chelsea, Lucinda, Stella and Benjamin. Loved brother-in-law of Les (dec) and Anna, and uncle Alex of Laura and Robert. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends in Australia and Hungary.



Aged 89 Years

'At Peace In God's Care'



The relatives and friends of Sandor are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Monday July 22nd 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
