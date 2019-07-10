|
|
SANNA Salvatore (Frank) of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday 8 July 2019. Beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our hearts
Frank's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday 12 July, 2019 at 12 noon. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care, Port Kembla Hospital would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019