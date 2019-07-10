Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore SANNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Frank" SANNA


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Salvatore "Frank" SANNA Notice
SANNA Salvatore (Frank) of Tarrawanna



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday 8 July 2019. Beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our hearts





Frank's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday 12 July, 2019 at 12 noon. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care, Port Kembla Hospital would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.