WADE Sally Ann of Werri Beach
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 6 October 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Chris. Dearly loved mother of Tim, and Tom. Loved sister of Julie and sister in law of Jim, Donna, Glenn, and Jason. Loving daughter of Keith and Von (both dec) and daughter in law of Michael and Sandra (dec).
Aged 49 Years
We will miss your smiling face
A special person, no one can replace
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sally's funeral service to be held at St Georges Anglican Church Gerringong, 103 Fern Street Gerringong on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Motor Neurone Disease Research Institute
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019