Ruth "Merle" MCBARRON

Ruth "Merle" MCBARRON Notice
MCBARRON Ruth 'Merle' of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully at Wollongong hospital on Monday, 12 August 2019. Loved sister of Vince (dec), Dorothy (dec) and Bob, Norma and Alan (both dec), Reg and Margaret, June (dec) and John and Ray. Loving Aunt of Graeme, Garry, Michelle, Michale (dec), Helen, Ian, Jason, Melinda and their families. Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96 Years

'A True Survivor'

In God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday August 21, 2019. at 10 am.



The family would like to sincerely thank the staff in the Pearl wing at the Links Seaside and also the staff in Resuscitation and C8East at Wollongong Hospital for looking after Ruth so well.



In lieu of flowers donations to Greenacres

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
