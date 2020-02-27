Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Ruth Leanne GOWANS

Ruth Leanne GOWANS Notice
GOWANS (Smith) Ruth Leanne of Flinders



She passed away peacefully in the arms of her soulmate 'Steppa' on Thursday February 20, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Tom (Steppa). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Thomas and Nikki, Nathan, Desmond and Maya, Emily and Anthony, Aleathia, Dylan, Jayden, and Ivy. Adored Nan of Ajay, Summa, Thomas, and Reef. Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 60 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 12 noon.



Please celebrate Ruth's life by wearing

bright colours.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020
