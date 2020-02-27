|
|
GOWANS (Smith) Ruth Leanne of Flinders
She passed away peacefully in the arms of her soulmate 'Steppa' on Thursday February 20, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Tom (Steppa). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Thomas and Nikki, Nathan, Desmond and Maya, Emily and Anthony, Aleathia, Dylan, Jayden, and Ivy. Adored Nan of Ajay, Summa, Thomas, and Reef. Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 60 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 12 noon.
Please celebrate Ruth's life by wearing
bright colours.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020