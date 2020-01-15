Home
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:30 PM
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road
Worrigee
View Map
Ruth Joan JOANNOU


1936 - 2020
Ruth Joan JOANNOU Notice
JOANNOU (Newman) Ruth Joan

9th January 2020

Peacefully at home

and surrounded by her family

Late of Orient Point

Formerly of Lake Heights



Beloved wife of Nicos (dec)

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Warren & Vicki, Maria, and Narelle & Allan.

Cherished Nanna to her grandchildren - Nicky & Aaron, Ashleigh, Tayla, Jake, Naomi, Nathan, Melanie and their partners.

Adored by her many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



Aged 83 years



Ruth's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Friday 17th January 2020 at 3.30pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend, and are encouraged to wear bright clothing to celebrate Ruth's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the RFS.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020
