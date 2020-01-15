|
|
JOANNOU (Newman) Ruth Joan
9th January 2020
Peacefully at home
and surrounded by her family
Late of Orient Point
Formerly of Lake Heights
Beloved wife of Nicos (dec)
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Warren & Vicki, Maria, and Narelle & Allan.
Cherished Nanna to her grandchildren - Nicky & Aaron, Ashleigh, Tayla, Jake, Naomi, Nathan, Melanie and their partners.
Adored by her many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Aged 83 years
Ruth's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Friday 17th January 2020 at 3.30pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend, and are encouraged to wear bright clothing to celebrate Ruth's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the RFS.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020