FORD Russell Wilfred of Gerringong
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. Beloved husband of Bub. Dear loved father and father in law of Anne and Peter, Sharon and Wayne, Peter and Tracylee, Geoffrey and Tracey, Pamela, Russell, Carmel (dec), John and Danielle, Mandy and Scott. Much loved Pa of Kylie, Jessica, Kate, Doug, Maggie, Jordan, Tom, Joelson, Brogan, Georgie, PJ, Chelsea, Caleb (dec), Denver, Nathan, Bree, Jackson, Matilda, Abbey, Matt, Mackenzie, Taj, Nash, Grace, Lily, Demi, Hamish, and great grandchildren Marley, Remy, Phoebe, Koa, Maya, Tallow and Ayla. Loved brother and brother in law of the Ford and Quinn families.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Russell's funeral service to be held at St Mary Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street Gerringong on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020