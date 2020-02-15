Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary Star Of The Sea Catholic Church
66 Fern Street
Gerringong
Russell Wilfred FORD

Russell Wilfred FORD Notice
FORD Russell Wilfred of Gerringong



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. Beloved husband of Bub. Dear loved father and father in law of Anne and Peter, Sharon and Wayne, Peter and Tracylee, Geoffrey and Tracey, Pamela, Russell, Carmel (dec), John and Danielle, Mandy and Scott. Much loved Pa of Kylie, Jessica, Kate, Doug, Maggie, Jordan, Tom, Joelson, Brogan, Georgie, PJ, Chelsea, Caleb (dec), Denver, Nathan, Bree, Jackson, Matilda, Abbey, Matt, Mackenzie, Taj, Nash, Grace, Lily, Demi, Hamish, and great grandchildren Marley, Remy, Phoebe, Koa, Maya, Tallow and Ayla. Loved brother and brother in law of the Ford and Quinn families.



Aged 86 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Russell's funeral service to be held at St Mary Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street Gerringong on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
