|
|
HAMILTON (John) Russell Late of Dapto
Passed away September 6, 2019
Beloved son of Mervyn & Colleen Hamilton (both dec). Much loved brother of Maureen, Rosannah, Doreen and Catherine, brother in law to 3, loved uncle & great uncle to his 33 nieces & nephews.
Aged 62 Years.
Family and friends of Russell are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers family have asked to consider a donation to the Heart Foundation in memory of Russell.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019