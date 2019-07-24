|
|
MEINDL Rudolf Leopold of Mt Warrigal
formerly of Steyr Austria.
Rudy passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July, 2019. Beloved husband of Selma. Much loved father of Manuela, Erol (Dec), Heidi and Rene and their extended families. Cherished Opa to his 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Brother to Walter. Rudy will be sadly missed by his dear family and many friends.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Rudy's service to celebrate his life, to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 29th July, 2019 commencing at 9:30am.
.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019