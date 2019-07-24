Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolf MEINDL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolf Leopold MEINDL


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rudolf Leopold MEINDL Notice
MEINDL Rudolf Leopold of Mt Warrigal

formerly of Steyr Austria.



Rudy passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July, 2019. Beloved husband of Selma. Much loved father of Manuela, Erol (Dec), Heidi and Rene and their extended families. Cherished Opa to his 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Brother to Walter. Rudy will be sadly missed by his dear family and many friends.



Aged 88 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Rudy's service to celebrate his life, to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 29th July, 2019 commencing at 9:30am.

.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.