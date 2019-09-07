|
PALMER Ruby May 14/10/1923 - 04/09/2018 If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, we'd walk right up to heaven, and bring you back again. It broke our hearts to loose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. God looked around his garden, and he found an empty space. Then he looked down upon the earth, and he saw your precious face. He put his arms around you, and he lifted you to rest. Gods garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best. Loved always, Robin, Ivy, and fur baby Mitchell.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019