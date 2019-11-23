Home
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruby HOBBS

Ruby HOBBS Notice
HOBBS Ruby of Windang



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. Beloved wife of Tim (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ron (dec), Robyn and Paul. Loved Marmar of her grandchildren Tim and Mel, Ben and Kizzy. Cherished old Marmar of her great grandchildren Imogen, Mason, Jett, Jaida, and Arland. Ruby will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



In her 90th year

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruby's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
