|
|
HOBBS Ruby of Windang
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. Beloved wife of Tim (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ron (dec), Robyn and Paul. Loved Marmar of her grandchildren Tim and Mel, Ben and Kizzy. Cherished old Marmar of her great grandchildren Imogen, Mason, Jett, Jaida, and Arland. Ruby will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
In her 90th year
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruby's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019