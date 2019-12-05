|
|
WHEELDON Roy Wylie [[PONCRM000180]]
NX 146749 - Gunner AIF
Passed away peacefully on 1st December, 2019. Late of Kiama formerly of Port Kembla. Adored Husband of Vera (dec). Dearly loved Dad and Father in law of Peter & Janet (dec), Diane & Steve and Roy (dec). Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather of his many grandchildren. Loved Brother and Brother in law of extended families.
Aged 96 years
He Will Live On In Our Hearts Forever.
Mass Service for Roy will be offered at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 39 Kembla Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday 10th December, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Heart Foundation and the RSL.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019