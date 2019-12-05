Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
39 Kembla Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Roy Wylie WHEELDON


1923 - 2019
Roy Wylie WHEELDON Notice
WHEELDON Roy Wylie [[PONCRM000180]]

NX 146749 - Gunner AIF



Passed away peacefully on 1st December, 2019. Late of Kiama formerly of Port Kembla. Adored Husband of Vera (dec). Dearly loved Dad and Father in law of Peter & Janet (dec), Diane & Steve and Roy (dec). Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather of his many grandchildren. Loved Brother and Brother in law of extended families.



Aged 96 years

He Will Live On In Our Hearts Forever.



Mass Service for Roy will be offered at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 39 Kembla Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday 10th December, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Heart Foundation and the RSL.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
