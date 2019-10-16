|
|
MUNN Roy of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 14 October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorna. Roy will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. He was a very popular Rutty's bus driver and loved playing bowls at Kembla Heights.
Aged 93 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019