Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy MUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy MUNN

Add a Memory
Roy MUNN Notice
MUNN Roy of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 14 October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorna. Roy will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. He was a very popular Rutty's bus driver and loved playing bowls at Kembla Heights.



Aged 93 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.