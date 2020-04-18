|
WALLER Ross of Farmborough Heights
Taken from us suddenly on April 11, 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate to Melissa. Dearly loved father to Amelia and father-in-law to Dean. Cherished Poppy to Elias. Loved son to Pat and Keith. Much loved son-in-law, nephew and cousin to extended family. Ross will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Ross will forever be in our hearts and his memory will be alive with all of us for the rest of our lives.
Aged 51 Years
A private service will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020