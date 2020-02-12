|
|
ISEDALE Rosemary Elizabeth of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 10 February 2020. Beloved wife of Greg. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Caitlin and Dave, Erin and Matt, Owen and Zoe. Much loved Grammy of her grandchildren Ruby and Grace. Loved sister of Dave and sister in law of Rita and Lance. Much loved daughter in law of Alice. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 56 years
Forever in our Hearts
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rosemary's funeral service to be held at St Marks Anglican Church Wollongong, 429 Crown Street Wollongong on Friday, 14 February 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Care Wollongong Public Hospital
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020