H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
St Marks Anglican Church Wollongong
429 Crown Street
Wollongong
Rosemary Elizabeth ISEDALE

ISEDALE Rosemary Elizabeth of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 10 February 2020. Beloved wife of Greg. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Caitlin and Dave, Erin and Matt, Owen and Zoe. Much loved Grammy of her grandchildren Ruby and Grace. Loved sister of Dave and sister in law of Rita and Lance. Much loved daughter in law of Alice. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 56 years

Forever in our Hearts

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rosemary's funeral service to be held at St Marks Anglican Church Wollongong, 429 Crown Street Wollongong on Friday, 14 February 2020 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Care Wollongong Public Hospital

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020
