|
|
AUSTIN-PETTIT Roselyn of Bellambi
Passed away peacefully on 26, February 2020. A beloved partner of Herbie (deceased), a loving mother to John and mother in law to Debbie, Nanna to Kylie and Daniel, Michael and Annie. Doting Nanna-Rose to Eve, Alani and Audrey and dear friend to many.
Aged 83 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roselyn's memorial service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020