H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Roselyn AUSTIN-PETTIT

Roselyn AUSTIN-PETTIT Notice
AUSTIN-PETTIT Roselyn of Bellambi



Passed away peacefully on 26, February 2020. A beloved partner of Herbie (deceased), a loving mother to John and mother in law to Debbie, Nanna to Kylie and Daniel, Michael and Annie. Doting Nanna-Rose to Eve, Alani and Audrey and dear friend to many.



Aged 83 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roselyn's memorial service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020
