Rosanne "Posie" AYRTON


1944 - 2019
Rosanne "Posie" AYRTON Notice
AYRTON Rosanne "Posie" Of Albion Park Rail.

Passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019.



Adored Wife of Max. Much loved Mother & Mother In Law of Craig, Lisa & Michael and Step Mother of Layne & Wendy and Dezley. Adored Grandma of Troy, Clay, Tahlia, Jenaya, Riley and Alicia. Loving Sister to Pamela, Gary (dec), Myrna and Donna.



Aged 74 Years

Always Loved & Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends of Posie are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 28th August, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
