H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Rosa PALAMARA

Rosa PALAMARA Notice
PALAMARA (nee Cipolla) Rosa

of Wollongong



Sadly passed away on March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Bob (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Rita (dec), Marisa and Geoffrey (dec), Lorraine and Richard. Dear Nonna of Christopher (dec), Nathan, Jesse, Jay, Mitchell, Imogen, Grace and Bryce. Bisnonna of Luca. Loved sister of Giuseppe (dec), Tindara (dec), Bartolo (dec), Antonino, Albina and Emilia.



Aged 88 years

Forever in our Hearts

Risposa in Pace



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020
