|
|
PALAMARA (nee Cipolla) Rosa
of Wollongong
Sadly passed away on March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Bob (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Rita (dec), Marisa and Geoffrey (dec), Lorraine and Richard. Dear Nonna of Christopher (dec), Nathan, Jesse, Jay, Mitchell, Imogen, Grace and Bryce. Bisnonna of Luca. Loved sister of Giuseppe (dec), Tindara (dec), Bartolo (dec), Antonino, Albina and Emilia.
Aged 88 years
Forever in our Hearts
Risposa in Pace
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020