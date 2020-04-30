Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Ronald William Charles MILLER


1939 - 2020
Ronald William Charles MILLER Notice
MILLER (Ron) Ronald William Charles Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 24th April, 2020. Late of Albion Park Rail formerly Dapto. Beloved Husband of Yvonne of 55 years. Admired Dad & Father in law of Sharon, Andrew & Tammy. Adored Pop of his Grandchildren Blair, Kobie, Kem, Lori, Nash, Jade and Bree. Beloved Son of May & Jim (both dec). Beloved Son in Law of Fred & Muriel (both dec). Ron will be sadly missed by his Brother Raymond & Sister in law Sue. Brother in law of Ellenor & Nevin (both dec), Christine & Tony, Suzanne & Michael.



Aged 80 Years

On The Heavenbound Train



The private family gathering to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Friday 1st May, at 2pm. Ron's family understand and respect that many will not be able to attend the service. Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult circumstances and they invite you to raise a glass or have a cuppa or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Ron's life at this time.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
