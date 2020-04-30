|
MILLER (Ron) Ronald William Charles Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 24th April, 2020. Late of Albion Park Rail formerly Dapto. Beloved Husband of Yvonne of 55 years. Admired Dad & Father in law of Sharon, Andrew & Tammy. Adored Pop of his Grandchildren Blair, Kobie, Kem, Lori, Nash, Jade and Bree. Beloved Son of May & Jim (both dec). Beloved Son in Law of Fred & Muriel (both dec). Ron will be sadly missed by his Brother Raymond & Sister in law Sue. Brother in law of Ellenor & Nevin (both dec), Christine & Tony, Suzanne & Michael.
Aged 80 Years
On The Heavenbound Train
The private family gathering to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Friday 1st May, at 2pm. Ron's family understand and respect that many will not be able to attend the service. Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult circumstances and they invite you to raise a glass or have a cuppa or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Ron's life at this time.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020