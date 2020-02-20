|
|
WELSH Ronald of Windang
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 14 February 2020. Dearly loved father of Barry, Ronda, and Debbie. Cherished Grandfather of his grandchildren and great grandchild. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 years
Forever in our Hearts
Gone Fishing
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronald's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Saturday, 22 February 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 20, 2020