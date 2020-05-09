|
|
SEWELL Ronald of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully while sleeping, after a long illness, on Wednesday May 6 2020. Beloved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Diane, and Karen. Loving Grandad of Lauren, Kate, Elise, Bryn, Drew, and to his 5 great-great grandchildren. Loved brother to a big family. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 98 Years
A proud World War 2 veteran
Reunited with Pat and Neil.
Family and friends are invited to view Ronald's service on Friday May 15, 2020 at 10am by following the link below:
https://funeralannouncement.com.au/
sewell-ronald/
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020