NELLER, Ronald (Dick) Royce Aged 96 years Passed away peacefully, with his loving family and carer by his side, on 8th August 2019. Devoted and beloved husband of Jewel (dec). Loving father of Kathryn and Karen. Adoring grandad of Nicola, Ingrid and Nikita. Cherished great grandfather of Rebecca, Suzanna and Christina. Much loved brother of Bob (dec). His integrity and honourable knowledge lives on through us all and he will be loved and fondly remembered by his family, friends and his much loved and dedicated carer Emmy. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate an extraordinary life at St Mark's Anglican Church, Greenoaks Avenue, Darling Point at 11am on Monday 19th August 2019. 02 9389 3499 waltercarter.com.au A proud member of the AFDA
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019