To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ronald Neville SHORT Notice
SHORT Ronald Neville of Oak Flats Passed away aged 50 on 29th April, 2020. Adored husband of Suellen. Cherished father of Andrew and Benjamin. Beloved son of Beverley (dec.) and Ian, and son-in-law of Andrew and Heather McConnel (dec.) Dearly loved brother to Dan and Deb (in-law), Stephen and Donna (in-law) and brother-in-law to Angus and Julia. Dearly loved uncle to Rebecca, Chloe, Joshua, Justin and Sophie. Ron will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends and will always remain larger than life in our hearts. A private family service will be held. Ron's family will arrange a memorial service to be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart Foundation.
