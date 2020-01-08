Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
Ronald John RICHARDS

Ronald John RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS Ronald John of Albion Park Rail

formerly of Grass Tree Beach, Mackay



Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, 4 January 2020. Beloved wife of Yvonne. Dearly loved step father of Cindy-Lee and Family, and Glenn. Dearly loved father of Karen, Jodie, Kylie. Thank you to his former wife Joan. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 73 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronald's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 10 January 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020
