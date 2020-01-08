|
|
RICHARDS Ronald John of Albion Park Rail
formerly of Grass Tree Beach, Mackay
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, 4 January 2020. Beloved wife of Yvonne. Dearly loved step father of Cindy-Lee and Family, and Glenn. Dearly loved father of Karen, Jodie, Kylie. Thank you to his former wife Joan. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 73 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronald's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 10 January 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020