KERRIDGE Ronald James of Dapto
Ron passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th August, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted and much loved husband of Phyllis. Loving father and father-in-law to Natalie & Ivan, Jan & Craig, Ray & Lyn, Jenny & Jason, Steve & Michelle. Cherished Pa to his 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Ron will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 86 Years.
Forever In Our Hearts
Ron's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Donations are invited to the Volunteer Palliative Carers at Port Kembla Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019