|
|
HALSEY Ronald Henry 'Ronnie' 19.09.1944 - 13.09.2019
Passed away suddenly, loving husband of Gloria. Loved father and father in law of Brad and Kara, Leanore and Glenn. Proud grandfather of his grandchildren Ryan, Max, Paris and Jarrod, Gareth, Bridy and Brittany, Faith.
Almost 75 Years
Rest in peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronnie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019