H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Dapto Uniting Church
122 Princes Hwy
Dapto
Ronald Felix "Snicker" PEARSON

Ronald Felix "Snicker" PEARSON Notice
PEARSON Ronald Felix 'Snicker' of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 23 February 2020. Dearly missed by his loving wife June of 66 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Marion and Neil, Gordon and Helen, and Graham. Much loved Big Poppy of his 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Aged 85 years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronald's memorial service to be held at Dapto Uniting Church, 122 Princes Hwy, Dapto on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 3pm



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020
