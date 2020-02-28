|
|
PEARSON Ronald Felix 'Snicker' of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 23 February 2020. Dearly missed by his loving wife June of 66 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Marion and Neil, Gordon and Helen, and Graham. Much loved Big Poppy of his 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Aged 85 years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronald's memorial service to be held at Dapto Uniting Church, 122 Princes Hwy, Dapto on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 3pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020