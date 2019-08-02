Home
Ronald Ernest BARRINGTON


1932 - 2019
Ronald Ernest BARRINGTON Notice
BARRINGTON Ronald Ernest 30th July 2019

Late of North Nowra

Formerly of Woonona

Beloved husband of Shirley

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Wayne, Robyn (dec) Cheryl & Daryl,

Linda & Alan, Glen & David.

Cherished Pop to his 9 grandchildren &

7 great-grandchildren

Loving brother to Kevin (dec), Betty (dec), Barry, Gloria and Neil. Mate to many.



'Always Remembered'



Aged 87 years



Rons' funeral service will be held in

The Chapel at Wollongong Memorial Gardens, 176 Berkeley Road, Unanderra.

On Wednesday, 7th August 2019 at 11.30am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the

Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019
