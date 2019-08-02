|
|
BARRINGTON Ronald Ernest 30th July 2019
Late of North Nowra
Formerly of Woonona
Beloved husband of Shirley
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Wayne, Robyn (dec) Cheryl & Daryl,
Linda & Alan, Glen & David.
Cherished Pop to his 9 grandchildren &
7 great-grandchildren
Loving brother to Kevin (dec), Betty (dec), Barry, Gloria and Neil. Mate to many.
'Always Remembered'
Aged 87 years
Rons' funeral service will be held in
The Chapel at Wollongong Memorial Gardens, 176 Berkeley Road, Unanderra.
On Wednesday, 7th August 2019 at 11.30am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the
Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019