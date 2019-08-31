Home
Ronald Charles FLETCHER

Ronald Charles FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Ronald Charles (Fletch)

Formerly of Kiama Downs



Dearly beloved husband of Betty (dec). Loving brother of Alice, William & Bert (all deceased). Brother in law to Len & Joan (both dec), Alison & Noel (dec), Brian & Ingrid, Pauline & Alex. Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews.



Aged 91 Years



Family and friends of Ronald are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Wednesday 4th September, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
