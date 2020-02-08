Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Ronald "Ron" BURTON

Ronald "Ron" BURTON Notice
BURTON Ronald 'Ron' of Koonawarra

formerly of Glasgow



Passed away peacefully at home. Loved son of Charles and Antonette (both dec). Brother and brother in law of Catherine and Richard (dec). Uncle of Joe (dec), Annette and Shane, Jackie and Val. Great Uncle of David, Harley, Harry and their partners.



Aged 87 Years

Reunited with loved ones



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Monday, 10 February 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
