BURTON Ronald 'Ron' of Koonawarra
formerly of Glasgow
Passed away peacefully at home. Loved son of Charles and Antonette (both dec). Brother and brother in law of Catherine and Richard (dec). Uncle of Joe (dec), Annette and Shane, Jackie and Val. Great Uncle of David, Harley, Harry and their partners.
Aged 87 Years
Reunited with loved ones
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Monday, 10 February 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020