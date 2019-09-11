|
EVANS Ron of Brownsville
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 8 September 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bill, Allan (dec) and Kerry, Brian and Pauline. Loving Poppy of his grandchildren Amy-Lee and Ryan, Adam and Maddy and great grandson Lucas. Loved uncle and great uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ron will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Septemeber 12, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019