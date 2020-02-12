|
|
HALL Ron Christopher George Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 8th February, 2020. Loving husband of Larraine (dec). Adored father & father in law of Jacqueline & Julian, Angela & Keith. Cherished son of Norm & Dot (dec). Loved and admired brother in law, uncle, mentor and mate to many.
Aged 73 Years
How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Relatives & friends of Ron are invited to a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 14th February, 2020 commencing at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Melanoma Institute Australia. A donation box will be at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020