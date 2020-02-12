Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Christopher George HALL


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ron Christopher George HALL Notice
HALL Ron Christopher George Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 8th February, 2020. Loving husband of Larraine (dec). Adored father & father in law of Jacqueline & Julian, Angela & Keith. Cherished son of Norm & Dot (dec). Loved and admired brother in law, uncle, mentor and mate to many.



Aged 73 Years

How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.



Relatives & friends of Ron are invited to a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 14th February, 2020 commencing at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Melanoma Institute Australia. A donation box will be at the Chapel.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -