Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Romesh GUPTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romesh GUPTA

Add a Memory
Romesh GUPTA Notice
GUPTA Romesh of Corrimal

formerly of Mirpur, India



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 10 June 2020. Late son of Amar Devi and Moti Ram Gupta. Beloved husband of Raj R Gupta. Dearly loved father and father in law of Suveer and Anjli, Sumedha and Warwick. Loving Grandfather of Kiryn, Rohan, Anjli, and Aneesh. Loved brother of Kranti, Subash, and Desh. Romesh will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 years



Rest in Peace

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Due to current COVID restrictions the funeral on Monday 15th June attendees will be limited.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romesh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -