GUPTA Romesh of Corrimal
formerly of Mirpur, India
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 10 June 2020. Late son of Amar Devi and Moti Ram Gupta. Beloved husband of Raj R Gupta. Dearly loved father and father in law of Suveer and Anjli, Sumedha and Warwick. Loving Grandfather of Kiryn, Rohan, Anjli, and Aneesh. Loved brother of Kranti, Subash, and Desh. Romesh will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 years
Rest in Peace
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Due to current COVID restrictions the funeral on Monday 15th June attendees will be limited.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020